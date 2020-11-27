The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has today recorded 1,554 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 9,389, pushing the number of positive cases in the Country to 81,656.

The youngest of the newly infected patients is five months old and the oldest 97. From the cases 950 are males and 604 females.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 546, Mombasa 159, Kilifi 153, Kiambu 96, Kericho 68, Meru 45, Kisumu 44, Nakuru 37, Bomet 33, Kakamega 32 and Machakos 30.

Kajiado recorded 29, Nyandarua 27, Busia and Nyeri 25 each, Kisii 24, Uasin Gishu 22, Siaya 18, Lamu 16, Murang'a 15, Laikipia 14, Kitui 13, Samburu 12, Taita Taveta 11 and Isiolo 10, Trans Nzoia 9, Bungoma 7, Nandi and Embu 6 each, Makueni 5, Turkana and Kwale 4 each, Vihiga 3, Homa Bay and Marsabit 2 each, and Baringo and Nyamira 1 each.

At the same time, Kagwe announced that 14 more patients had succumbed to the deadly virus, raising the death toll to 1,441.

However, on a positive note 599 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 54,125. Out of the new recoveries 476 are from the home-based care programme whereas 123 were discharged form various hospitals.