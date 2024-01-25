Kenyan woman records her midnight encounter with lions [Video]

The night of January 24, became more than just a routine drive for an unsuspecting agribusiness entrepreneur Catherine Wambugu, as she came across a pride of lions while heading home.
The scene unfolded on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road, near Solio Ranch, around 10:40 p.m., leaving her in awe and a tad bit fearful.
Catherine shared her hair-raising experience on social media, detailing how she encountered the majestic pride during the ride home.
The lions, seeming unperturbed by their human visitors, were seen lounging and frolicking along the side of the road in the dead of night.
However, the plot thickened when, just 2 kilometres down the road, Wambugu and her companions came across a lone motorcyclist heading straight towards the oblivious and playful big cats.
"My heart was beating 1,000 times," Wambugu confessed, as they quickly intervened, warning the motorcyclist of the impending danger.
Catherine and her friends promptly reported the incident to the police after the encounter.
Kenya Wildlife Service is yet to issue any communication regarding the video that has now gone viral.
In December 2023, another traveller using the Nyeri-Nyahururu road reported a similar encounter with a pride of lions.
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in 2023 reported a concerning increase in human-wildlife conflicts, particularly involving lions.
In one of the incidents that year, six lions were killed by herders in Amboseli National Park.
This unfortunate event occurred after the lions had attacked 11 goats and a dog.
