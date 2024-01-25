The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan woman records her midnight encounter with lions [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Catherine Wambugu encountered the pride of lions as she headed home

Kenyan farmer records midnight encounter with Lions along Nyeri-Nyahururu road
Kenyan farmer records midnight encounter with Lions along Nyeri-Nyahururu road

The night of January 24, became more than just a routine drive for an unsuspecting agribusiness entrepreneur Catherine Wambugu, as she came across a pride of lions while heading home.

The scene unfolded on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road, near Solio Ranch, around 10:40 p.m., leaving her in awe and a tad bit fearful.

Catherine shared her hair-raising experience on social media, detailing how she encountered the majestic pride during the ride home.

The lions, seeming unperturbed by their human visitors, were seen lounging and frolicking along the side of the road in the dead of night.

A screengrab of Catherine Wambugu's encounter with a pride of lions while heading home.
A screengrab of Catherine Wambugu's encounter with a pride of lions while heading home.

However, the plot thickened when, just 2 kilometres down the road, Wambugu and her companions came across a lone motorcyclist heading straight towards the oblivious and playful big cats.

"My heart was beating 1,000 times," Wambugu confessed, as they quickly intervened, warning the motorcyclist of the impending danger.

Catherine and her friends promptly reported the incident to the police after the encounter.

READ: Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

Kenya Wildlife Service is yet to issue any communication regarding the video that has now gone viral.

In December 2023, another traveller using the Nyeri-Nyahururu road reported a similar encounter with a pride of lions.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in 2023 reported a concerning increase in human-wildlife conflicts, particularly involving lions.

A pride of lions
A pride of lions This photo shows two lionesses grooming a young cub under their care in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The area is home to an estimated 850 to 900 lions."The youngster was clearly enjoying the moment of affection and attention," according to the caption.Female lions raise cubs indiscriminately, sharing the load of parenting duties and keeping the cubs together in a nursery group called a crche.This isn't just a heart-warming display of cooperation, but may also helps the cubs avoid being eaten. There is safety in numbers after all. Business Insider USA
In one of the incidents that year, six lions were killed by herders in Amboseli National Park.

This unfortunate event occurred after the lions had attacked 11 goats and a dog.

READ: Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

ADVERTISEMENT

