Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Tourist and Wildlife photographer Ahmed Galal, from the United Arab Emirates who was at the center of it all shared his experience with the world with 48-second video going viral.

According to Galal, he set up the camera with the hopes that the lion would snatch it, and things went according to plan.

Reporting on the same, New York Post, indicated that the video short video captured a close-up of the lion’s nose and its two canine sticking out.

He was, however, worried that the equipment would be destroyed or misplaced in the process.

“I’ll admit that I was worried about getting the camera back. We managed to chase after the lioness, and she dropped the camera," Galal stated.

“Although it had a few scratches, the GoPro still functioned." He explained.

The clip shows the lioness snatching the GoPro camera which was attached to a stick with its mouth and making away with it, with all the unfolding events captured on camera.

