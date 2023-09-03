The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Charles Ouma

The lioness has since entered the list of animals in the wild that have stolen cameras to take a selfie.

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]
Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

A lion at the Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County has gone viral after snatching a wildlife photographer’s camera and recording a selfie video.

Recommended articles

Tourist and Wildlife photographer Ahmed Galal, from the United Arab Emirates who was at the center of it all shared his experience with the world with 48-second video going viral.

According to Galal, he set up the camera with the hopes that the lion would snatch it, and things went according to plan.

Reporting on the same, New York Post, indicated that the video short video captured a close-up of the lion’s nose and its two canine sticking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was, however, worried that the equipment would be destroyed or misplaced in the process.

The only worry he had was that the equipment would be destroyed in the process and luckily, he retrieved it with just a few scratches, with the GoPro still functional.

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]
Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal] Pulse Live Kenya

“I’ll admit that I was worried about getting the camera back. We managed to chase after the lioness, and she dropped the camera," Galal stated.

READ: VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although it had a few scratches, the GoPro still functioned." He explained.

The clip shows the lioness snatching the GoPro camera which was attached to a stick with its mouth and making away with it, with all the unfolding events captured on camera.

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]
Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal] Pulse Live Kenya

The lioness has since entered the list of animals in the wild that have stolen cameras to take a selfie.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

MPs propose major change to national exams in favour of sick & expectant candidates

MPs propose major change to national exams in favour of sick & expectant candidates

Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Standard Media Group announces new wave of layoffs

Standard Media Group announces new wave of layoffs

Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

Netizens react to photo of Raila being crowned elder in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A police officer directing traffic

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja takes action against rogue Nairobi County truck driver

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve