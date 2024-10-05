Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Those who spoke poured their hearts out, with patriotic remarks that left no doubt that they are focused on having a better nation.

The exercise gave Kenyans an opportunity to not only weigh in on the matter at hand, but also comment on a number of issues of concerns to the citizenry.

From controversial policies and government decisions implemented amid opposition from the public, some with limited or no participation, Kenyans had their say and hoped their voices would count.

Collective responsibility on Ruto and Gachagua

Although the public participation was on DP Gachagua’s impeachment, President William Ruto and his administration found themselves added to the mix.

Several Kenyans who weighed in on the matter called for collective responsibility on the Presidency as an institution and stating that President Ruto should be sailing on the same boat with his deputy who is staring at impeachment.

A section of those who spoke questioned why other matters of national concern do not receive prominence and public participation similar to that witnessed in the DP Gachagua impeachment motion.

Adani deal, SHIF and public participation

Some demanded that the controversial Adani deal to take over JKIA should have been subjected to the same public participation and not shrouded in secrecy as was the case until a whistleblower brought it to the attention of the public.

Part of participants at the exercise prescribed a solution, claiming that the impeachment motion is a political problem that needs a political solution with the prescription being sending the whole government home.

Social Health Insurance Fund, New University Funding model, the Finance bill and many other initiatives that did not enjoy the same level and prominence during public participation were referenced.

No Rigathi, No Government protests in Nyeri

Nyeri stole the show with residents protesting and storming out of the venue to protest against the impeachment motion, citing that they were offered bribes to support the bid.

They took to the streets to express their frustrations chanting "No Rigathi, No Government."

“Unapea watu form wasign ati upatie watu mia tano. Hatutaki hiyo mia tano...tunajua kujitaftia...No Rigathi...no government," one resident stated.

In Nairobi, the public participation exercise began with some confusion after the venue was changed from KICC to Bomas of Kenya.