ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso rushed to hospital after attack at Bomas of Kenya [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Morara Kebaso fell under attack as chaos rocked public participation exercise on Gachagua impeachment

Breaking news

Public participation on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has commenced in towns across the country, providing a platform for citizens to voice their opinions and concerns about the ongoing political development.

In Nairobi, the public participation exercise began with a bit of confusion and chaos after the venue was changed from KICC to Bomas of Kenya.

During the exercise, Morara Kebaso one of those at Bomas fell under attack as some of the participants threw chairs at him.

Watch how Morara Kebaso was attacked below:

Critics claimed he had gone to disrupt the meeting.

"I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the mic at Bomas floor. Chaos erupted. I am hurt, headed to hospital. I live to speak another day," he said.

Watch how Morara Kebaso arrived at Bomas of Kenya below:

Elsewhere across the country, some participants argued that the Deputy President has failed to uphold constitutional responsibilities, while others defended him, claiming that the accusations are politically motivated.

"I’m supporting Gachagua’s impeachment because he is tribal but President Ruto should also be impeached because of his statement about ‘mambo ni matatu’, the Adani deal and collapse of the health sector," a resident in Kisii opined.

In Murang'a and Nakuru counties, chaos erupted after residents destroyed some of the forms meant to be used in the exercise.

"The papers that we have been issued to sign are photocopies. They do not have a serial number, so how sure are we that our feedback will be presented forward," Steven Kihara from Nakuru said.

In Nyeri, residents lit born fires to protest the impeachment process, while others took to the streets to demonstrate.

In Kisumu residents expressed mixed reaction.

"Gachagua amekua mkabila kabisa, anafikiria tu eneo la Mt.Kenya. Kenya ni nchi ya kila mtu. You should respect every leader. This is the time for you to go home," Laurence Ochieng’ from Kisumu said.

John Odenyo argued that "I’m not for the impeachment of DP Gachagua because there are more pressing issues to discuss. There should be room for dialogue between the President and his deputy."

Watch the livestream below.

The public exercise aims to collect views from Kenyans on whether they support or oppose the impeachment, with their input set to influence the decision-making process.

Organized by the parliamentary committees responsible for public affairs, these forums are being held to ensure transparency and inclusivity, as required by law, in handling the proposed impeachment motion.

Citizens from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to engage in discussions on the reasons behind the motion, its potential implications, and the way forward.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

