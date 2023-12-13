The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans were left in awe when President William Ruto made a grand entrance at the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2023, riding in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz S560.

President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi
President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi

The vehicle, valued at about Sh27 million, showcased the president's extravagant style and taste for high-end automobiles.

The Mercedes-Benz S560 Sedan is a luxurious car with several features.

Some of the standard features of the car include a navigation system, steering wheel audio controls, power mirrors, air conditioning, and keyless ignition.

The car also has optional features such as adaptive cruise control and executive rear seat package.

President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi
President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi

The car has a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with a horsepower of 463 at 5,250 - 5,500 and torque of 516 at 2,000 – 4,000.

The car has a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The car has a top speed of approximately 260 kph and can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.6 seconds. In terms of fuel economy, it achieves approximately 7.65 kpl in the city, 11.47 kpl on the highway, and 8.87 kpl combined.

President William Ruto stepping into the Mercedes Benz S560 at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto stepping into the Mercedes Benz S560 at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto stepping into the Mercedes Benz S560 Pulse Live Kenya
Earlier in the year, President Ruto was issued a Toyota Landcruiser 300 series.

The Land Cruiser 300 series is a redesigned version of the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, which is known for its off-road capabilities and durability.

The car is estimated to retail at upwards of Sh23 million and has been also adopted by other senior government officials such as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Chief Justice Martha Koome to name a few.

The armored version of the

President William Ruto riding in a Landcruiser 300 series
President William Ruto riding in a Landcruiser 300 series President William Ruto riding in a Landcruiser 300 series Pulse Live Kenya

Land Cruiser 300 series is designed to provide 360-degree protection for the head of state.

The vehicle is equipped with advanced security features and reinforced parts to ensure the safety of the president as well as comfort.

The vehicle delivers powerful performance and exceptional off-road maneuverability.

In addition to the new armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VX-R, the presidential Land Cruiser 200 series, Ruto's iconic Lexus 570, and Mercedes Benz Limousine.

President William Ruto's Lexus LX570
President William Ruto's Lexus LX570 Pulse Live Kenya
