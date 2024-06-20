Kenyans react after police allegedly shoots & kills a protestor in Nairobi CBD

The protests, particularly intense in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), saw running battles between protesters and police for the better part of the day.

Nationwide demonstrations against Finance Bill 2024

The protests began early in the day, with youthful demonstrators gathering in Nairobi CBD.

ADVERTISEMENT

They carried placards, lit bonfires, and chanted songs, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill.

Police officer loses fingers after teargas exploded on his hand in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

This bill, which passed its second reading in Parliament with 204 MPs voting in favor and 115 against, has sparked widespread controversy and opposition among the Kenyan populace.

Tensions escalate in Nairobi CBD

As the day progressed, tensions between the police and protesters escalated. By 9 PM, demonstrators were still present in the streets, their resolve undiminished despite the heavy police presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation took a tragic turn when reports started circulating on social media that a protester had been allegedly shot and killed by police.

Alleged police shooting sparks outrage

The news of the alleged shooting quickly spread across various social media platforms. According to multiple sources, a protester identified as Rex was shot by police and pronounced dead at 8:05 PM.

This information was also shared by Francis Gaitho on X (formerly Twitter).

"There has been a casualty. His name is Rex. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at 20:05," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reactions and calls for justice

The reaction on social media was swift and intense. Many users expressed their outrage and grief, tagging several human rights organizations and condemning the police and government for what they described as a lack of human dignity.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and eyewitness accounts of the incident.

These videos show chaotic scenes in the CBD, with protesters fleeing from tear gas and police officers attempting to disperse the crowds. Eyewitnesses have described the atmosphere as tense and dangerous, with fears that more violence could erupt at any moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has intensified calls for accountability and justice, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged Rex's death.