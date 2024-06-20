The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans react after police allegedly shoots & kills a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Kenyans react after police bullet allegedly kills a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Chaos erupt after police bullet allegedly kills a protestor in Nairobi CBD
Chaos erupt after police bullet allegedly kills a protestor in Nairobi CBD

On Thursday, Kenyans across the country took to the streets to demonstrate against the Finance Bill 2024.

The protests, particularly intense in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), saw running battles between protesters and police for the better part of the day.

The protests began early in the day, with youthful demonstrators gathering in Nairobi CBD.

They carried placards, lit bonfires, and chanted songs, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill.

This bill, which passed its second reading in Parliament with 204 MPs voting in favor and 115 against, has sparked widespread controversy and opposition among the Kenyan populace.

As the day progressed, tensions between the police and protesters escalated. By 9 PM, demonstrators were still present in the streets, their resolve undiminished despite the heavy police presence.

The situation took a tragic turn when reports started circulating on social media that a protester had been allegedly shot and killed by police.

The news of the alleged shooting quickly spread across various social media platforms. According to multiple sources, a protester identified as Rex was shot by police and pronounced dead at 8:05 PM.

This information was also shared by Francis Gaitho on X (formerly Twitter).

"There has been a casualty. His name is Rex. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at 20:05," he said.

The reaction on social media was swift and intense. Many users expressed their outrage and grief, tagging several human rights organizations and condemning the police and government for what they described as a lack of human dignity.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and eyewitness accounts of the incident.

These videos show chaotic scenes in the CBD, with protesters fleeing from tear gas and police officers attempting to disperse the crowds. Eyewitnesses have described the atmosphere as tense and dangerous, with fears that more violence could erupt at any moment.

The incident has intensified calls for accountability and justice, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged Rex's death.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the police or government regarding the alleged shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

