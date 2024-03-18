The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead

Denis Mwangi

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi
Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi

Tragedy struck on the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway on Monday, March 18 as a trailer collided with a Kenyatta University bus near Voi, leaving several students feared dead and many more injured.

The accident occurred in the morning as the bus, reportedly carrying students from Kenyatta University, was en route from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Details surrounding the collision remain scarce, but photos of the scene show a horrifying scene of wreckage strewn across the highway.

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi
Pulse Live Kenya
First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the mangled remains of the bus and the trailer, both vehicles sustaining extensive damage.

The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, with the severity of their injuries yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the number of casualties, but reports suggest that several students are feared dead as a result of the collision.

Elsewhere in Bomet County, a tragic accident occurred when a 14-seater matatu collided with a tractor in the Kimugul area along the Olenguruone-Silibwet road, resulting in five fatalities and 18 injuries.

In Bomet County, a tragic accident occurred when a 14-seater matatu collided with a tractor in the Kimugul area
Pulse Live Kenya
The incident took place around 4 pm on a steep slope, where the van's driver, employed by Bomet Travellers, lost control and struck the tractor heading towards Olenguruone town.

Police officers have initiated an investigation, and the injured have been taken to Tenwek hospital for treatment.

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead

