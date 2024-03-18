Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead

The accident occurred in the morning as the bus, reportedly carrying students from Kenyatta University, was en route from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Details surrounding the collision remain scarce, but photos of the scene show a horrifying scene of wreckage strewn across the highway.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the mangled remains of the bus and the trailer, both vehicles sustaining extensive damage.

The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, with the severity of their injuries yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the number of casualties, but reports suggest that several students are feared dead as a result of the collision.

Elsewhere in Bomet County, a tragic accident occurred when a 14-seater matatu collided with a tractor in the Kimugul area along the Olenguruone-Silibwet road, resulting in five fatalities and 18 injuries.

The incident took place around 4 pm on a steep slope, where the van's driver, employed by Bomet Travellers, lost control and struck the tractor heading towards Olenguruone town.