Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen has congratulated Ms. Agnes Kavindu Muthama on winning the Machakos Senate seat.

In a tweet, Murkomen said that the recent by-elections the UDA party has participated in, have shown that it is indeed a national party.

He also commended Urbanus Muthama Ngengele for “putting up a good fight.”

"In Machakos, Matungu, Kabuchai Msambweni & Nakuru, UDA a new Party, has demonstrated its credentials as a national Party with no tribal/regional boundaries. Congratulations Sen. Muthama, MPs Munyaka, Kawaya, Mbai & team for the great work in Masaku. Let’s keep making our democracy stronger," said Murkomen.

Ms. Muthama, who contested under the Wiper Democratic party, garnered 104,352 votes beating UDA’s Ngengele, who had 19,726.

The Machakos Senate seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka, in December last year.