Wiper's Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins Machakos Senate seat

Wiper Party candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama has won the Machakos senate seat, following a hotly contested by-election.

Ms Kavindu who is ex-wife former Machakos senator Johnston Muthama registered a comfortable early lead, beating UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele who was supported her ex-husband.

Kavindu garnered 104,352 votes followed by Urbanus Ngengele who had 19,726.

The Machakos senate race had attracted eleven candidates.

The Machakos Senate seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka, in December last year.