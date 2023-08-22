Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina speaks after sustaining injuries from an attack where her meeting with the media was disrupted
Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]
Njeri Maina was evacuated to Nairobi for treatment. She was forced to shave her hair for the medics to examine her injury
Recommended articles
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina fell victim to an attack by unknown people during a meeting with journalists in Kerugoya earlier on Tuesday, August 22.
The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.
Swift medical assistance was rendered at the scene before she was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.
Speaking to the media immediately after the scuffle, the woman rep said that she was aware of those behind the attack, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.
A contingent of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene to control the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.
The authorities are working diligently to identify the individuals responsible for the attack and to determine the reasons behind this alarming act of violence.
Njeri Maina was evacuated to Nairobi for further medical care and examination. Following the injury, she was forced to shave her hair for the medics to examine her injury
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke