The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Njeri Maina was evacuated to Nairobi for treatment. She was forced to shave her hair for the medics to examine her injury

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina speaks after sustaining injuries from an attack where her meeting with the media was disrupted

Recommended articles

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina fell victim to an attack by unknown people during a meeting with journalists in Kerugoya earlier on Tuesday, August 22.

The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Swift medical assistance was rendered at the scene before she was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

Speaking to the media immediately after the scuffle, the woman rep said that she was aware of those behind the attack, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.

A contingent of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene to control the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The authorities are working diligently to identify the individuals responsible for the attack and to determine the reasons behind this alarming act of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njeri Maina was evacuated to Nairobi for further medical care and examination. Following the injury, she was forced to shave her hair for the medics to examine her injury

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Why Kenya Police stopped using Peugeot 504

Why Kenya Police stopped using Peugeot 504

DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers

TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Bill Gates

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Bill Gates

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm