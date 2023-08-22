Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina fell victim to an attack by unknown people during a meeting with journalists in Kerugoya earlier on Tuesday, August 22.

The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Swift medical assistance was rendered at the scene before she was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

Speaking to the media immediately after the scuffle, the woman rep said that she was aware of those behind the attack, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.

A contingent of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene to control the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.

The authorities are working diligently to identify the individuals responsible for the attack and to determine the reasons behind this alarming act of violence.

