Lamu deputy governor is dead

The news of his passing, which was confirmed on Friday, September 6, 2024.

President William Ruto led the tributes, expressing his sadness over the loss of what he termed a "progressive leader who worked tirelessly for the greater good of the people of Lamu."

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Ruto offered his heartfelt condolences to Ndung'u's family, friends, and the people of Lamu County during this difficult time.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung'u Pulse Live Kenya

"Our love and prayers go out to the family and the people of Lamu," the President remarked, describing the late deputy governor as a man dedicated to his people.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung'u was known for his commitment to public service and his efforts to foster development within Lamu County.

Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung'wah, described Ndung'u as a "committed and visionary leader" whose dedication to the people of Lamu would be deeply missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the people of Lamu during this time of grief," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro extended his condolences to the residents of Lamu, acknowledging that Ndung'u had not been feeling well for some time.

Nyoro praised the deputy governor’s efforts to elevate Lamu and improve the lives of its residents.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri also conveyed his tribute, stating that Ndung'u was "dedicated and passionate" about serving the people of Lamu.

"He fought a good battle and finished the race," Muchiri shared in his statement, reflecting on Ndung'u's public service career.

Abdishukri Osman, Principal Operations Officer at Lamu Port, expressed similar sentiments in a tribute.

Raphael Munyua Ndung'u’s passing marks a sad chapter for Lamu County, where he was recognized as a figure of development and visionary leadership.