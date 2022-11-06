Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Charles Ouma

New car in town!-Linet Toto

Bomet county woman representative Linet Toto could not hold back her joy after acquiring a new sleek ride just one month after being in office.

The elated lawmaker announced her latest achievement, unveiling the new ride, a Toyota LandCruiser VX on Sunday, November 6 in a post that read:

"NEW CAR IN TOWN! Fellowshipped with the congregants of Kingdom Aflame Ministries,".

The lawmaker fellowshipped at the Kingdom Aflame Ministries Silibwet, Bomet County where the car was dedicated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Toto added that the car, a Toyota Prado, will be for official use to benefit her electorate

"Am glad they took part in praying for the new vehicle as I intend to use it for official duties that benefits the locals of Bomet County." Noted the lawmaker.

Rising from humble beginnings, Toto floored veterans in the United Democratic Alliance nominations and sailed to victory in the August elections.

Pulse Live Kenya

She became one of Kenya’s youngest elected leaders at 24 years of age.

By virtue of her office, the Woman Representative is entitled to a car loan of up to Sh 7 million.

Pulse Live Kenya
