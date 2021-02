A Machakos Court has jailed Stephen Ngila for 30 years after finding him guilty of chopping his wife, Jackline Mwende’s hands, in 2016.

The ruling was made by Senior Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo on Tuesday at the Machakos Law Courts.

Mr Ngila was charged with an attempted murder.

Ngila is said to have chopped off his wife's hands because she could not bear him a child, this is despite several fertility tests showing that he was the one who had reproductive health issues.