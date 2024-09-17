Major announcements from Ruto’s first broad-based Cabinet meeting

The meeting, which followed a Cabinet induction program, marked the beginning of a new era focused on the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The meeting addressed critical policy issues and reviewed progress on key national programs.

President William Ruto chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Key Policy Decisions

The Cabinet endorsed a series of measures to strengthen governance and enhance public accountability.

Central to these reforms is a unified approach to combating corruption and ensuring transparency. Notable among the initiatives are:

Surcharge on Public Officials: Cabinet sanctioned the implementation of surcharges on public officials responsible for the misuse of public funds, per constitutional provisions. Unified Personnel Identification System: The Cabinet approved the rollout of a system aimed at eradicating "ghost worker" payroll fraud across all levels of government. Wealth Declaration and Vetting: A legal framework was approved to centralize wealth declarations and enforce continuous vetting of public officers. Investigation into corruption: Cabinet will push for timely investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes, amending relevant statutes such as the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure that corruption cases are concluded within six months Review of the and amendments to the Witness Protection Act: The government will provide appropriate incentives and safeguards for whistleblowers Zero-based budgeting system starting from FY 2025/26 VAT refunds: Review of the VAT refund process to enhance openness, transparency, and accountability.

Transition to Universal Health Coverage

As part of the BETA agenda, the Cabinet ratified the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), effective from October 1, 2024.

This pivotal change is designed to accelerate the realization of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), expanding the current scope of healthcare programs such as Edu Afya and Linda Mama.

The expansion will ensure comprehensive care, from prenatal to postnatal services, for all school-going children.

Financial Inclusion and Hustlers Fund Expansion

The Cabinet acknowledged the success of the Hustlers Fund, with Sh57 billion disbursed to Kenyans and Sh3.2 billion in savings mobilised.

In a bid to further strengthen the SME sector, a third financial product aimed at beneficiaries with a proven credit history will be launched.

This new product targets 2 million SME beneficiaries, deepening financial inclusion.

Climate Change and Ecosystem Conservation

In anticipation of the short rains season, the Cabinet reviewed progress under the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy 2023-2032.

The government aims to plant 15 billion trees to combat climate change. In line with this, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Environment to bolster community participation in forest conservation through Community-Based Forest Associations.

Additionally, the Kenya Watershed Services Improvement Program (KEWASIP) was approved to restore degraded landscapes and strengthen watershed services.

Tourism and Biodiversity Conservation

Kenya's commitment to biodiversity conservation was highlighted through the ongoing 2024-2025 National Wildlife Census, which reflects the country's leadership in environmental conservation.

