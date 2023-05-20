The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Lynet Okumu

Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale is among the 12 individuals who were appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome

Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale
Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in her role as chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), has appointed Spencer Ololchike Sankale, the whistleblower in the Mara Heist scandal, as a member of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

Recommended articles

This appointment, along with 11 others, was announced through a gazette notice dated May 19.

The members' three-year term began on May 10, 2023, joining the existing team of ten members whose terms commenced in June 2022.

Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale
Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Ololchike Sankale came into the public eye after exposing an alleged financial scandal at Maasai Mara University, where he served as the Chief Finance Officer.

As a result of his revelations, Vice-Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo was implicated in a corruption scandal worth Sh177 million. Sankale's actions led to his termination from the university on June 19, 2021.

However, the Employment and Labour Relations Court later reinstated Prof Mary Walingo on January 19, 2023, following a decision by the Public Service Commission in September 2022, which overruled the university's termination of her employment.

Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale
Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale Pulse Live Kenya

The court, presided over by Justice Hellen Wasilwa, ordered the university to comply with the commission's decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time at Maasai Mara University, Sankale exposed the alleged graft through a Citizen TV exposé named the Mara Heist.

This revelation resulted in his dismissal from the university by the council, accusing him of nine offenses related to gross misconduct.

The accusations included incitement of staff and the public against the university, gross insubordination, failure to act in the best interest of the university, defamation, and disregard for university standards and procedures.

Despite the challenges he faced as a result of his whistleblowing, Sankale's appointment to the Tax Appeals Tribunal demonstrates a recognition of his courage and integrity in exposing corruption.

Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale
Mara Heist whistleblower Spencer Sankale Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Tax Appeals Tribunal is an important body responsible for resolving tax disputes, and Sankale's expertise and experience will contribute to its effective functioning.

As Sankale begins his term at the Tax Appeals Tribunal, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience in uncovering financial misconduct.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Rashid Echesa's biography: From primary school dropout to upper echelons of power

Rashid Echesa's biography: From primary school dropout to upper echelons of power

Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares