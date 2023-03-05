ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

Amos Robi

Gachagua said he is going to unravel the truth behind money stolen in Uhuru's administration by the former cabinet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a bold declaration to reveal the extent of corruption in the former regime.

Speaking during a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu Nairobi, Gachagua promised to release a detailed report on how billions of shillings were swindled from public coffers in the last three months of the previous administration.

"In the next few days, I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from the public coffers in the last three months of the last administration. I will announce the ministers and the PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know," he stated.

Gachagua also alleged that the move to challenge William Ruto's election as President-elect in the Supreme Court was a scheme to empty the coffers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru's men stole Sh16 billion packed in boxes days before Ruto took over [Video] - Gachagua

He claimed that over Sh24 billion was looted between the time the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced Ruto as President and the day he was sworn in.

"They carried them in sacks, to allow them room for looting when the case was ongoing. At the police airwing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes," Gachagua said.

The Deputy President emphasized that he will not shy away from telling Kenyans the truth and will be at the forefront of exposing how public money was squandered.

"I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from the public coffers... so that Kenyans can know," he reiterated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 2 Lessons DP Gachagua wants Matiang'i to copy from Kenya Kwanza politicians

The Azimio leadership's proposal to hold a protest against the soaring cost of living was criticized by the DP. He asserted that the current Kenya Kwanza administration has effectively reduced the price of flour from Sh230 to the current Sh180.

Amos Robi

