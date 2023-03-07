Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

The Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were handed 15 days to file a report on whether to charge Maxine in connection with the death of Khan by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi in February 2023.

According to Nation, Maxine was to be charged with causing bodily harm but that changed when Asad died at Avenue Hospital.

The new turn of events was unveiled on March 6, 2023, when State Prosecutor James Gachoka notified Mr Ochoi that DPP Noordin Haji had given the green light to prosecute Wahome over the death of Khan.

"I ask the court to detain Maxine Wahome at Kilimani police station to undergo a mental examination pending the murder charges tomorrow," Gachoka alerted the court.