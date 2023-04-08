10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

The accident happened along the Migori-Isibiania road on Satirday morning when the driver of the ill-fated lorry lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a boda boda parking spot.

According to eyewitness, the lorry hurtled down a sloppy stretch of the road after the driver lost control, ramming into passers-by, motorists and boda boda riders before stopping after crashing into a lorry ferrying sand.

"We saw the lorry speeding into town, and it crashed passers-by, motorists, and boda boda riders as it went down the hill.

"It then rammed into a lorry with sand, forcing it to stop. If the lorry without sand weren't in that spot, then the lorry with rice (which lost control) would have killed more," an eyewitness recounted.

Among those who condoled with the families of those involved in the tragedy is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.