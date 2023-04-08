The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

Charles Ouma

The accident happened after the driver of a speeding lorry lost of the vehicle and rammed into several vehicles before ploughing into a crowd

A crowd at the scene of the tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.
A crowd at the scene of the tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.

At least 10 people died in a grisly road accident in Migori after a speeding lorry ploughed through a crowd on Saturday, April 08.

Recommended articles

The accident happened along the Migori-Isibiania road on Satirday morning when the driver of the ill-fated lorry lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a boda boda parking spot.

According to eyewitness, the lorry hurtled down a sloppy stretch of the road after the driver lost control, ramming into passers-by, motorists and boda boda riders before stopping after crashing into a lorry ferrying sand.

"We saw the lorry speeding into town, and it crashed passers-by, motorists, and boda boda riders as it went down the hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It then rammed into a lorry with sand, forcing it to stop. If the lorry without sand weren't in that spot, then the lorry with rice (which lost control) would have killed more," an eyewitness recounted.

The mangled wreckage of the lorry that killed at least 20 people following a tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.
The mangled wreckage of the lorry that killed at least 20 people following a tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08. Pulse Live Kenya

Among those who condoled with the families of those involved in the tragedy is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"I offer my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the tragic accident that occurred this morning at the boda boda stage in Migori town. May God grant you all fortitude to get through this difficult moment," Raila stated

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking

40 familes rush to vacate from sinking apartment in Kiambu [Photos]

40 familes rush to vacate from sinking apartment in Kiambu [Photos]

Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

Driver narrowly escapes death hours after buying the vehicle

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered

US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details