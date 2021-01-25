Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo has warned men to stop using sex-enhancing pills that may cause their deaths for merely five seconds of pleasure.

Her words come amid reports of men dying during intercourse with women.

Millie Odhiambo said such issues need to be addressed publicly, or else men will continue to die for using sex-enhancing pills.

The Mbita legislator in her post added that she has sponsored a Reproductive Health Care Bill in parliament that will create awareness on erectile dysfunction and other related issues.

“To the men out there, avoid using enhancers that may cause your death merely for 5 seconds of pleasure.

I have sponsored the Reproductive Health Care Bill that seeks to create awareness on issues such as erectile dysfunction and related issues. We must openly speak about these issues otherwise many men will be dying on the job,” wrote Millie Odhiambo.

Ban on blue pills

On Saturday, the Pharmacists Society of Kenya (PSK) issued a statement following the prevalence of deaths related to performance-enhancing drugs.

PSK warned members of the public from using four variants of the "blue pill" without a prescription from a medical practitioner.

The four sex-enhancing drugs were listed as- Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, and Avanafil.

