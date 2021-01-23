The Pharmacists Society of Kenya (PSK) has issued a statement following the prevalence of deaths related to performance enhancing drugs.

PSK named four variants of the "blue pill" which members of the public were warned not to take without a prescription from a medical practitioner.

The four sex enhancing drugs were listed as:- Sildenafil, Tadalafi, Vardenafil and Avanafil.

"The use of these medicines without prior medical evaluation makes one more prone to their harmful effects.

"Whilst we acknowledge these medicines have been used to effectively manage erectile dysfunction, we caution the public to refrain from accessing the medicines without a full evaluation, diagnosis and prescription by a qualified medical practitioner," the statement from PSK advised.

The society warned that the drugs have mild to severe side effects especially on people with pre-existing cardio vascular challenges.