The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Denis Mwangi

SMS service providers have been locked out of the 2023 KCSE results release

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has released the results of the 2023 KCSE results at Moi Girls Eldoret.

Recommended articles

Unlike previous years, the Ministry of Education did not engage SMS service providers to releasing the 2023 KCSE exam results.

People using phones in public
People using phones in public People using phones in public Pulse Live Kenya

To check the results via mobile and computer browser;

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) portal through this link.
  2. Select the year
  3. Enter index number.
  4. click the Submit button.

The KCSE results should show on the screen.

NB: The KNEC portal could experience down time due to the high number of Kenyans trying to access it. If unavailable check again later.

Kenyans using a phone
Kenyans using a phone Pulse Live Kenya

To get a physical copy of the 2023 KCSE results slip;

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can check and collect their KCSE results by visiting the school they sat for exam at.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

Vanessa Ogema caught harassing medics surrenders to police with appeal to Busia nurses

Vanessa Ogema caught harassing medics surrenders to police with appeal to Busia nurses

Kirima family gives way forward on Njiru land as after deadline for residents to vacate

Kirima family gives way forward on Njiru land as after deadline for residents to vacate

Police storm Raila's 79th birthday celebrations in Nairobi [Video]

Police storm Raila's 79th birthday celebrations in Nairobi [Video]

Raila’s colourful birthday celebrations with unique messages on cakes [Photos]

Raila’s colourful birthday celebrations with unique messages on cakes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

A screengrab image of John Matara and Starlet Wahu

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder