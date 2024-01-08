Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has released the results of the 2023 KCSE results at Moi Girls Eldoret.
CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system
SMS service providers have been locked out of the 2023 KCSE results release
Recommended articles
Unlike previous years, the Ministry of Education did not engage SMS service providers to releasing the 2023 KCSE exam results.
People using phones in public Pulse Live Kenya
To check the results via mobile and computer browser;
ADVERTISEMENT
- Visit the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) portal through this link.
- Select the year
- Enter index number.
- click the Submit button.
The KCSE results should show on the screen.
NB: The KNEC portal could experience down time due to the high number of Kenyans trying to access it. If unavailable check again later.
Pulse Live Kenya
To get a physical copy of the 2023 KCSE results slip;
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates can check and collect their KCSE results by visiting the school they sat for exam at.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke