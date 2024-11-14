The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

Denis Mwangi

The Ministry of Health has urged all stakeholders, including the Catholic Church, to support the implementation of this new healthcare financing model.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement strongly rebutting claims made by Catholic Church Bishops regarding the obligations of the government through the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Recommended articles

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa, addressed the concerns and outlined the government’s efforts to settle outstanding debts and streamline healthcare financing under the newly established Social Health Authority.

The Ministry revealed that, as of October 4, 2024, the NHIF had accumulated debts amounting to Sh19 billion to various healthcare providers over a period exceeding 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

These liabilities affected public, private, and faith-based healthcare facilities contracted under the fund.

The government acknowledged the weight of this legacy debt and reaffirmed its commitment to settling the amounts owed.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

In the past month, the government mobilized Sh7.58 billion to address these historical debts. Of this, the Social Health Authority has already disbursed Sh5.05 billion to various healthcare providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith-based institutions, many of which are operated by the Catholic Church, received Sh938.6 million as part of these payments.

The Ministry highlighted that faith-based organisations account for 312 facilities, representing 3.5% of the 8,886 total contracted providers under the former NHIF system.

The Ministry assured that the remaining Sh2.5 billion will be disbursed by next week.

Additionally, efforts are underway to reconcile new claims submitted by healthcare providers in October and November 2024 under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry committed to ensuring that all new claims are paid on time, reflecting a renewed focus on transparency and efficiency.

READ: SHA CEO Elijah Wachira sent on compulsory leave

Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa
Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated the government’s dedication to providing transparent, accessible, and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

She commended the efforts of healthcare providers, including public, private, and faith-based organisations, for their collaboration in rolling out the Social Health Authority.

The Ministry urged all stakeholders, including the Catholic Church, to support the implementation of this new healthcare financing model.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

EPRA announces fuel prices for November–December

EPRA announces fuel prices for November–December

KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

Catholic bishops criticise Ruto's gov't over what they term as lies, SHA crisis

Catholic bishops criticise Ruto's gov't over what they term as lies, SHA crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes