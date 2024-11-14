Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Deborah Barasa, addressed the concerns and outlined the government’s efforts to settle outstanding debts and streamline healthcare financing under the newly established Social Health Authority.

Historical NHIF Debts

The Ministry revealed that, as of October 4, 2024, the NHIF had accumulated debts amounting to Sh19 billion to various healthcare providers over a period exceeding 10 years.

These liabilities affected public, private, and faith-based healthcare facilities contracted under the fund.

The government acknowledged the weight of this legacy debt and reaffirmed its commitment to settling the amounts owed.

Disbursement of Payments

In the past month, the government mobilized Sh7.58 billion to address these historical debts. Of this, the Social Health Authority has already disbursed Sh5.05 billion to various healthcare providers.

Faith-based institutions, many of which are operated by the Catholic Church, received Sh938.6 million as part of these payments.

The Ministry highlighted that faith-based organisations account for 312 facilities, representing 3.5% of the 8,886 total contracted providers under the former NHIF system.

Pending Payments and Future Commitments

The Ministry assured that the remaining Sh2.5 billion will be disbursed by next week.

Additionally, efforts are underway to reconcile new claims submitted by healthcare providers in October and November 2024 under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

The Ministry committed to ensuring that all new claims are paid on time, reflecting a renewed focus on transparency and efficiency.

Call for Support and Collaboration

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated the government’s dedication to providing transparent, accessible, and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

She commended the efforts of healthcare providers, including public, private, and faith-based organisations, for their collaboration in rolling out the Social Health Authority.