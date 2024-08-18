The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Charles Ouma

302436 individuals have so far been screened with the Ministry of Health stepping up its response to Mpox.

Ministry of Health building
Ministry of Health building

The Ministry of Health has issued an update, confirming that no new case of Mpox have been confirmed in the 24 hours preceding the statement.

The statement released on Saturday, August 17 noted that the government has stepped up its screening and surveillance with 21,350 travelers screened within the same period, bringing the total of number of those screened to 302436.

Five new suspected cases of Mpox were recorded within the country, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 29.

23 of the suspected 29 cases tested negative with six cases pending confirmation from reference laboratory.

"Over the same period, five (5) new suspected Mpox cases have been detected. Cumulatively, twenty-nine (29) suspected cases have been identified.

"Of these, twenty-three (23) have tested negative for Mpox, while six (6) cases are pending confirmation from the reference Laboratory." the Health Ministry said.

Sample being taken from a person suspected to be infected with Mpox
Sample being taken from a person suspected to be infected with Mpox

Among the suspected cases that the Ministry of Health is closely following up on is from Vineyard Hospital in Kiambu County.

The patient has since been placed in isolation and undergoing treatment with contact tracing also going on.

The statement further cautioned members of the public not to share photos of suspected cases.

"Further, the Ministry urges members of the public to refrain from sharing photos of suspected cases to avoid spread of misinformation and to respect patient privacy," added the statement.

The Ministry also informed the general public that during this time of heightened implementation of Mpox Public health measures such as contact tracing, screening and heightened surveillance measures at all points of entry might lead to delays.

Kenya declared Mpox outbreak on 31 July 2024 following the confirmation of the first case in Taveta Sub-County, Taita Taveta County.

The patient was successfully treated and discharged from hospital with all the contacts traced and monitored for 21 days.

None of contacts has developed symptoms of Mpox.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

