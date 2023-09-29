Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

The announcement, conveyed through a press statement by Ambassador (Prof.) Julius K. Bitok, MBS, cited unavoidable circumstances as the reason behind the rescheduling.

The launch, initially scheduled to take place at the Athletics Club in Nakuru County, was poised to mark a significant milestone in Kenya's digital evolution.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok speak at past function Pulse Live Kenya

However, uncertainties have now shrouded the event, leaving stakeholders and the public curious about the nature of the unforeseen circumstances.

Ambassador Bitok expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and assured that a new date for the launch would be communicated in due course.

The Maisha Namba and Digital ID system play a pivotal role in the government's broader digital transformation agenda, aiming to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in various sectors.

Despite the setback, ongoing public participation and engagement forums on Maisha Namba and the Digital ID ecosystem will persist across the country.

These forums serve as platforms for citizens and stakeholders to contribute their insights, ensuring a well-rounded implementation of the digital identification initiative.

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

What is the difference between Huduma Namba and Maisha Namba?

Mass Registration

The rollout of the 3rd generation ID card will not require a new mass registration of individuals.

Instead, it will enhance the capacity of the current civil registration system to issue digital IDs.

The government will, therefore, not initiate fresh registrations for individuals but will use the existing identification information held by various government agencies to streamline and efficiently deliver services.

Individuals will be issued a digital ID as a virtual representation of their physical identification documents.

Biometric data

The digital ID will not solely rely on fingerprint biometry like the Huduma card but will seek to widen the pool of biometrics in the national identification system to include iris and facial recognition.

Technology

The 3rd generation card will use cryptographic technology to store individual data in the card, an advanced and more secure technology than Huduma Namba, which contains a chip or QR code.

3rd Generation ID card system will support web-based and offline identity authentication by public and private agencies.

This system will, in turn, support digital signature functionality and allow holders to securely log on to e-service platforms and give legally binding digital signatures.

Data base

The Huduma programme relied on one registration system (NIIMS) and a master database.

In contrast, the proposed system will develop a master database and different registration modules for each primary registration agency to carry out their legal mandates, e.g., Nairobi will have a national digital identification module/system\

Document issuance