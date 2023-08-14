The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't announces rollout of new 'Maisha Namba' in October [Details]

Denis Mwangi

Find out more details about the new Maisha Namba that will replace Huduma Namba

President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok has shared updates regarding the planned rollout of Maisha Namba.

PS Bitok made the announcement on Monday, August 14, in Nairobi following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Maisha Namba is the official name given to the proposed unique personal identifier (UPI) which will be a key part of the new digital identity proposed by the government.

In the MOU, UNDP will support the development and rollout of digital IDs. The partnership will be anchored on resource mobilization, technical advisory and project monitoring.

"The digital identity system will provide Kenyans with a secure and reliable way to verify their identity for a variety of purposes, including accessing gov't services, opening bank accounts, and traveling. It will also help to reduce fraud and corruption, and improve efficiency," PS Bitok said.

The official unveiling of the both Maisha Namba and the digital ID is set for October 2, 2023.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In the rollout, all Kenyans will be assigned a Maisha Namba which will be a unique personal identifier.

President William Ruto announced plans to introduce digital identification cards with the data of every citizen earlier this year.

The new system will assign Unique Personal Identification (UPI) numbers at birth to all persons born in Kenya.

The UPI will be uploaded in the eCitizen portal and will give all newborns a unique number to be used in schools and colleges.

It will also be used by National Health Insurance Fund, and Kenya Revenue Authority to identify Kenyans.

The government has also embarked on upgrading the current automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) into an automated biometric identification system.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The new biometric features will significantly bolster security measures, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to engage in identity-related crimes.

In addition to reinforcing security features, the upgraded IDs will offer a range of new capabilities, including online authentication using short codes.

This innovation will enable individuals to authenticate their identification cards conveniently and securely through online platforms, enhancing accessibility and minimizing the need for physical verification.

