Businessman offers priceless reward to gov't pathologist to unwind from Rita Waeni case

Chief Pathologist Oduor has recently been in the spotlight for his investigation into the tragic case of Rita Waeni Muendo, whose dismembered body and decapitated head were discovered in Roysambu and Kiambaa respectively on different dates in January.

Speaking during a recent media update, Dr Oduor shared that in his extensive forensic career, this was the first time he had encountered such a harrowing case.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is the first time I have come across such an incident. I have never come across such in my forensic life," expressed Dr. Oduor.

Moved by the selflessness and dedication of the Chief Pathologist, Mohammed Hersi stepped forward with a heartwarming offer.

Hersi has generously extended an invitation for Dr. Oduor and his wife to enjoy a fully sponsored weekend retreat at the picturesque Salt Lick Lodge.

"This man is selfless. He is not in this for the money. Late Waeni's case has really traumatized him, and he deserves a break with his better half. If you're known to him, he has a weekend at Salt Lick Safari Lodge to relax and unwind.

“Dr. Oduor, you deserve it. Will pick you up from the Madaraka Express train station at Voi, and you get to experience the most photographed lodge in Kenya and its sister lodge Taita Hills Safari Resort & Spa inside Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary all on full board. May almighty God give him the strength to continue serving humanity," Hersi shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

The offer includes a weekend getaway for Dr. Oduor and his wife at the renowned Salt Lick Lodge, known for its breathtaking scenery and wildlife experiences.