How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

Charles Ouma

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who was breathing fire went after his successor, President William Ruto for the first time in public

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023

Politicians from across the political divide have reacted to yesterday’s events in which retired President Uhuru Kenyatta dared President William Ruto to arrest him instead of targeting his family during a police raid at his son’s home.

An angry Uhuru slammed the current regime for engaging in sideshows rather than addressing the needs of Kenyans.

I am a retired person. Why don’t they deal with the issues and concerns they were raising? They should not look for scapegoats.

"When I was in power I was dealing with issues Kenyans were raising. These are not new things, go deal with them.

Come for me, what does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything? If you have a problem with me, I am right here.” Uhuru slammed.

Reacting to the development, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua noted that it is not only vengeful but also unacceptable for President Ruto to drag Uhuru into a verbal diatribe by targeting the retired president’s mother and son.

"It is petty, vengeful and unacceptable for @WilliamRutoPh illegitimate regime to target Uhuru’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta and son Jomo, and to ceaselessly subject Uhuru the 4th president to unwarranted verbal diatribe. This must stop NOW #EnoughIsEnough" Karua wrote.

Speaker of The National Assembly, Moses Wetangula also gave his take, advising the retired fourth president to cast away his “unhelpful rage and vitriol”.

READ: Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

"Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta, cast away your unhelpful rage and vitriol , borrow a leaf each from Rtd President(s) Moi and Kibaki and enjoy peace, calm and much more in retirement! Politics will ensnare you!@WilliamsRuto @KindikiKithure @KTNNewsKE" Wetangula wrote.

On His part, Trade CS Moses Kuria who has on numerous occasions attacked the retired President’s family on social media took to Twitter with a cryptic post writing:

“To a Prince who got accustomed to being saluted by 5 Star Generals from the day they were born, absence of praise and worship from subservient subjects is tantamount to harassment and oppression.”

