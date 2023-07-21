Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

The former head of state rushed to his son’s home after he informed him that unknown people claiming to be police officers were attempting to access the premises.

Speaking to the media at the residence on Friday evening July 21, Kenyatta said that the government should stop targeting his family over his friendship with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru said the government was mistaken in linking him to the recent protests, and denied any involvement.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on May 22, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

He said that President Ruto’s administration is constantly updated on his whereabouts, adding that his silence should not be taken as fear.

“Come for me, what does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything? If you have a problem with me, I am right here,” Uhuru said.

He expressed his concern for the safety of his family but maintained he would not hesitate to defend them.

This was in response to the recent withdrawal of security attached to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Uhuru denied President Ruto’s accusations that he was sponsoring the opposition to frustrate the government.

“I am a retired person. Why don’t they deal with the issues and concerns they were raising? They should not look for scapegoats.

"When I was in power I was dealing with issues Kenyans were raising. These are not new things, go deal with them,” he said.

Kenyatta said he has not met or spoken to President Ruto, adding that the head of state over the issues.