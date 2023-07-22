Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

According to Kalonzo, a white Volkswagen was parked outside his Karen residence with officers who were monitoring his movement and aiming to arrest him if he left.

"My family and I are fine, but it is not right psychologically to know you cannot leave your house.

"They have not pressed any charges, as they know I have not done anything wrong," the former VP lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with TV47, Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President, disclosed that the police had directed his security team to advise him against leaving his residence to avoid potential arrest.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga confirmed on Friday, July 21, that Kalonzo was detained, and his movement was restricted.

Azimio's Opiyo Wandayi, and former Kioni MP Jeremiah Kioni were the leaders present at Kalonzo's home although they did not speak to him.

Jeremiah Kioni and Opiyo Wandayi at Kalonzo's home Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Kalonzo did not disclose further information regarding his meeting with diplomats at his Karen home.

Earlier reports indicated that representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union, and Denmark had visited the allegedly detained opposition leader.

However, the agenda of the meeting was not publicized, which raised speculation regarding what the discussions with the envoys were about.

"We agreed with the diplomats that the meeting would be held without a media briefing, but I can confirm the diplomats came," Kalonzo clarified.

On the other hand, contrary to earlier reports, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, denied meeting envoys, citing his current health condition that prevented him from holding any meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am currently under the weather, battling a strong strain of flu, hence keeping off public engagements and all meetings. I have, therefore, held no meetings with any envoys as reported by some media outlets," Raila wrote on his Twitter.

Pulse Live Kenya