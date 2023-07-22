ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

Amos Robi

Reports indicated that officers on Friday, July 21 and could not allow him to leave his home

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, July 21 shed more light on his alleged house arrest.

According to Kalonzo, a white Volkswagen was parked outside his Karen residence with officers who were monitoring his movement and aiming to arrest him if he left.

"My family and I are fine, but it is not right psychologically to know you cannot leave your house.

"They have not pressed any charges, as they know I have not done anything wrong," the former VP lamented.

During an interview with TV47, Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President, disclosed that the police had directed his security team to advise him against leaving his residence to avoid potential arrest.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga confirmed on Friday, July 21, that Kalonzo was detained, and his movement was restricted.

Azimio's Opiyo Wandayi, and former Kioni MP Jeremiah Kioni were the leaders present at Kalonzo's home although they did not speak to him.

READ: Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Jeremiah Kioni and Opiyo Wandayi at Kalonzo's home
Jeremiah Kioni and Opiyo Wandayi at Kalonzo's home Jeremiah Kioni and Opiyo Wandayi at Kalonzo's home Pulse Live Kenya
During the interview, Kalonzo did not disclose further information regarding his meeting with diplomats at his Karen home.

Earlier reports indicated that representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union, and Denmark had visited the allegedly detained opposition leader.

However, the agenda of the meeting was not publicized, which raised speculation regarding what the discussions with the envoys were about.

"We agreed with the diplomats that the meeting would be held without a media briefing, but I can confirm the diplomats came," Kalonzo clarified.

On the other hand, contrary to earlier reports, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, denied meeting envoys, citing his current health condition that prevented him from holding any meetings.

"I am currently under the weather, battling a strong strain of flu, hence keeping off public engagements and all meetings. I have, therefore, held no meetings with any envoys as reported by some media outlets," Raila wrote on his Twitter.

READ: Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Opposition leader Raila Odinga
Opposition leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio leader has not made any public appearances this week's mass protests began and concluded.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

