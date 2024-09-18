The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mother alleges cover-up as autopsy confirms how Friends School Kamusinga student died

Denis Mwangi

Jecinta Ndiege was first informed that an accident involving her son had happened in the school. On arriving at the hospital, she was informed her son had died.

A family in Siaya is demanding further investigations into the death of their 15-year-old son, a Form Two student at Friends School Kamusinga.

John Mark Ombok tragically lost his life on Sunday after reportedly falling into a septic tank within the school's premises.

The school initially informed the family that their son had died by suicide after throwing himself into the septic tank.

However, other students who witnessed the incident dispute this, claiming Ombok's death was accidental.

According to the students, Ombok, along with a group of others, was chased by a teacher after they took too long queuing for the toilet. In the commotion, Ombok stepped on the septic tank and tragically fell in.

The family has accused the school of negligence, insisting that the open septic tank posed a clear danger to students.

"They claimed our child threw himself into the tank, but when you look at the scene, it’s obvious negligence. It is not a suicide case," the family said, urging authorities to investigate the safety standards at the school.

The County Director of Education, Pius Ng'oma, expressed condolences to the family, stating, "We are deeply sorry for the loss of such a promising student and will await the completion of investigations before releasing a full report."

The autopsy report, released on Tuesday, confirmed that Ombok died due to a lack of oxygen caused by inhaling toxic fumes after falling into the septic tank.

His body has since been moved to Kisumu, where the family is preparing for his burial.

Watch Jecinta Ndiege mother of the deceased addressing the media below:

