A mother hand her daughter have been arrested with a sniper rifle, an Uzi submachine gun in Nairobi’s Racecourse estate.

According to Dagoretti Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, the two, Joyce Muthoni Mwihia and her mother Goretti Mwihia, were also found to be possession of 3,700 different kinds of bullets.

The close quarter Uzi automatic sub machine gun, is capable of firing over 600 rounds per minute.

4 pistols were also recovered during the operation.

They both of whom hold dual citizenship and detectives from the Anti-Terror Police Unit believe the firearms were sneaked into the country to carry out terror related activities.

Mother, Daughter arrested with Sniper rifle & Submachine gun in Nairobi (Courtesy)

“The DCI Anti-Terror Police Unit has this afternoon recovered a cache of arms and ammunition suspected to have been sneaked into the country for terror activities. The weapons which include an M4 sniper rifle, with an effective range of 500 metres, were recovered from two ladies Joyce Muthoni Mwihia and her mother Goretti Mwihia, both of whom hold dual citizenship and live in Racecourse, Dagoretti Corner in Nairobi.

Also recovered in the operation were 4 pistols and a close quarter Uzi automatic sub machine gun, capable of firing over 600 rounds per minute. An assortment of over 3,700 rounds of ammunition of different calibre, was also recovered.

Detectives are currently holding the suspects for further interrogation, as ballistic examination of the cache continues,” said DCI.

Mother, Daughter arrested with Sniper rifle & Submachine gun in Nairobi (Courtesy)

Mother, Daughter arrested with Sniper rifle & Submachine gun in Nairobi (Courtesy)

Mother, Daughter arrested with Sniper rifle & Submachine gun in Nairobi (Courtesy)