ADVERTISEMENT
MPs who signed Gachagua's impeachment motion but voted NO after change of heart

Denis Mwangi

MPs who initially supported the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua surprised many by voting against it in the final hearing

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Some MPs who initially supported the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua later voted against it during the final hearing in the National Assembly.

This raises the question of what might have changed their minds between the time they signed the motion and the actual vote.

Several factors could have contributed to this shift.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
First, the public participation exercise, mandated by the Constitution, may have played a role in influencing some MPs.

During this process, constituents and interest groups likely voiced their opinions, which could have pressured MPs to reconsider their stance.

For instance, Embu Woman Rep Pamela Njoki cited responses from the public participation exercise, forcing her to change her vote to reflect the will of the people.

However, according to information obtained by the Pulse Kenya news desk, she clarified that her signature on the motion was not an endorsement of impeachment but rather a procedural step to ensure the matter could be debated.

Embu Woman Rep Pamela Njoki
Embu Woman Rep Pamela Njoki
She explained that, after reflecting and consulting with her constituents, she decided to vote against the motion.

Second, Gachagua’s media briefing the night before the impeachment vote may have swayed some MPs.

In his address, Gachagua strongly refuted the charges, labeling them as part of a political conspiracy.

His ability to project himself as a victim of a political witch hunt may have resonated with certain MPs, particularly those who might have seen his defense as credible​.

On the morning of the hearing of the impeachment motion, Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto also attempted to withdraw his signature before the commencement of the motion but Speaker Moses Wetangula said that members were not allowed.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto
Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto

During his defence in the National Assembly, Gachagua played video clips during his defense, dragging President Ruto into the matter by showing how he mirrored the president’s public criticisms of public officials.

This could have raised doubts among MPs about the fairness of holding Gachagua solely accountable​.

Lastly, during his defense in the National Assembly, Gachagua adopted a conciliatory tone, apologising for past remarks that had been seen as contemptuous of Parliament.

During the debate, MP Wandeto cited his belief that internal disciplinary mechanisms within their party, UDA, had not been fully exhausted.

He argued that the impeachment could wait until 2027,and the nation could focus on service delivery instead.

Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami and Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina were also some of the MPs who changed their heart. However, they both skipped the impeachment hearing in the National Assembly and their votes were marked as "absent".

Despite the spirited effort to defend himself, 282 MP voted to approve the impeachment motion which now goes to the Senate which will either uphold the impeachment or overturn the motion.

