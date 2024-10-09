The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senate sets dates for DP Gachagua’s impeachment showdown

Denis Mwangi

If the Senate upholds the charges with a two-thirds majority, Gachagua will become the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Newly elected Senate Speaker Amason Kingi
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi convened a sitting of senators on Wednesday to address the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During the session, Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion to establish a special committee to hear the impeachment motion approved by the National Assembly.

However, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna declined to second this motion, resulting in its defeat.

"Given the mood of the house and especially on the minority side, I respectfully decline to second that motion," he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in a past session in the Senate
Consequently, Speaker Kingi directed that the impeachment motion against Gachagua be heard by the plenary on October 16 and 17.

This development follows the National Assembly's historic vote on October 8, 2024, where 281 MPs supported the motion to impeach Gachagua, far exceeding the required two-thirds majority, while 44 MPs opposed it and one abstained.

The impeachment was spearheaded by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who listed 11 charges against Gachagua, including violations of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and accusations of undermining President William Ruto and the cabinet.

In a two-hour defense speech prior to the National Assembly vote, Gachagua dismissed the charges as politically motivated and “baseless”.

With the National Assembly’s approval of the motion, the case now moves to the Senate.

A special committee of 11 senators may have initially been considered for the investigation, but with the plenary hearing set for October 14, Gachagua will have the opportunity to defend himself directly before the full Senate.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot
If the Senate upholds the charges with a two-thirds majority, Gachagua will become the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Follow the Senate proceedings below:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

