Senate sets dates for DP Gachagua’s impeachment showdown

During the session, Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot moved a motion to establish a special committee to hear the impeachment motion approved by the National Assembly.

However, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna declined to second this motion, resulting in its defeat.

"Given the mood of the house and especially on the minority side, I respectfully decline to second that motion," he said.

Consequently, Speaker Kingi directed that the impeachment motion against Gachagua be heard by the plenary on October 16 and 17.

This development follows the National Assembly's historic vote on October 8, 2024, where 281 MPs supported the motion to impeach Gachagua, far exceeding the required two-thirds majority, while 44 MPs opposed it and one abstained.

The impeachment was spearheaded by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who listed 11 charges against Gachagua, including violations of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and accusations of undermining President William Ruto and the cabinet.

In a two-hour defense speech prior to the National Assembly vote, Gachagua dismissed the charges as politically motivated and “baseless”.

With the National Assembly’s approval of the motion, the case now moves to the Senate.

A special committee of 11 senators may have initially been considered for the investigation, but with the plenary hearing set for October 14, Gachagua will have the opportunity to defend himself directly before the full Senate.

If the Senate upholds the charges with a two-thirds majority, Gachagua will become the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

