Mukhisa Kituyi reveals details of his meeting with Raila, Orengo & Kibwana

Former UNCTAD Secretary General and presidential hopeful, Mukhisa Kituyi has finally disclosed details of his meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Senator James Orengo and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, soon after he landed in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Mr Kituyi said he is the one who invited the leaders, who are his friends from the second liberation struggle for lunch.

He added that there were no talks of an alliance at the lunch meeting.

“I called that meeting. I was the convener of the lunch at the Radisson Arboretum… I invited all friends from our struggle for the nation’s second liberation in 1990s to lunch…There was no talk of an alliance”

“There’s a lot of things you can talk about in Kenyan politics without talking alliance but It doesn’t exclude the possibility that at appropriate time, some of us will want to start talking alliance issues,” he Mukhisa in an interview with Citizen TV.

He insisted that when the time is right, he will engage in alliance talks with friends and other like-minded individuals.

“If a section of YK-92 can talk about an alliance for change why can’t people who were never in YK also start talking about an alliance at the appropriate time, but it was not an agenda at that time.

On the issue of toning down toxic rhetoric in politics, I’m ready to meet everybody. On the issues of building a shared front because of policy content I’ll be very selective but I’ll continue exploring possibilities with like minded persons, with a shared history and perception and with engagement of younger politicians who have to inherit the momentum of national renewal,” said Mukhisa Kituyi.