RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murang'a MCA dies after online uproar regarding medical fundraiser

Denis Mwangi

MCA Mark Wainaina's death comes hours after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata shared details of a fundraiser to support Wainaina’s medical expenses.

Murang'a MCA Mark Wainaina

The people of Murang’a County are in mourning following the death of MCA Mark Wainaina, who had been battling a severe pulmonary disease that caused both his lungs to fail.

President William Ruto led the tributes, describing Wainaina as a hardworking and promising leader whose potential greatly inspired the growth of the UDA Party.

"Mark Wainaina, the nominated Member of the County Assembly of Murang'a, was friendly, witty and with immense potential that inspired the growth of the UDA Party.

"Our thoughts are with the family and all those who knew him at this sad time. Rest In Peace Mheshimiwa," he said.

Murang'a MCA Mark Wainaina

This comes hours after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata shared details of a fundraiser to support Wainaina’s medical expenses.

The news of his death has sparked an outpouring of grief, while also reigniting conversations about the state of healthcare in Kenya.

Many Kenyans took to social media to claim that the MCA's fundraiser reflected that the government's universal healthcare program through the Social Health Authority was not as efficient as touted.

Murang'a MCA Mark Wainaina fundraiser
Kenyans have been grappling with challenges during the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA).

This shift, which officially took effect on October 1, 2024, sparked widespread confusion and frustration among the public and healthcare providers alike.

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya reported that SHA's performance in establishing a functional capitation model was below average, highlighting issues such as unresponsive billing systems and technical problems with the e-contracting portal.

These shortcomings left many healthcare providers unable to onboard onto the new system effectively, forcing patients to pay out-of-pocket for services previously covered under NHIF.

Healthcare providers have expressed uncertainty regarding payment structures under SHA, contributing to friction between them and the new system.

Reports indicate that some patients have been turned away from hospitals or forced to pay for essential services like dialysis, which were previously covered by NHIF.

