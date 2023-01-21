Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Youthful Njoki who graduated last month was appointed to the board by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a shake-up that saw half the board sent packing.

She enjoys a close friendship with President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto and fondly refer to each other as sisters.

The appointment which came just a month after her graduation was good news especially at a time when millions of Kenyan youth are unemployed or underemployed with some having been in the same state for years after their graduation.

Charlene was among those who congratulated Njoki on December 02 2023 when she graduated.

"My baby sis did it. She has the power to read and write. So proud of you Njoki Wa Mathira for being a good example to our youth." Charlene wrote.

"Happiest birthday my big sister Charlene Ruto. You are brilliantly growing so strong with a touch of elegance. Your aura and charisma have you out here doing what you do best just being young." Njoki wrote during Charlene’s birthday in January 2023.

Her appointment which will run for three years was made through a gazette notice dated Friday, January 20, and will commence on Monday, January 23, 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (f) of the Kenya Ports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints the aforementioned," read the notice in part.

An elated Njoki accepted the appointment and expressed gratitude to the president, his deputy and Transport CS for believing in her.

"I will greatly take up this role to impact purposeful change and deliver our promises to Kenyans. To all my friends and support system, thank you.

"I am truly grateful to the president, his deputy and the CS for bestowing their trust upon me to deliver in my capacity and in the respective area assigned to me," Njoki shared on Saturday, January 21.