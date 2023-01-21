ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charles Ouma

To all my friends and support system, thank you - Caroline Njoki who is one of Charlene Ruto's closest friends wrote after being appointed to KPA board one month after graduation

File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira
File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira

Caroline Njoki Maina, popularly known as Njoki wa Mathira has been appointed as a member of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Youthful Njoki who graduated last month was appointed to the board by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a shake-up that saw half the board sent packing.

She enjoys a close friendship with President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto and fondly refer to each other as sisters.

The appointment which came just a month after her graduation was good news especially at a time when millions of Kenyan youth are unemployed or underemployed with some having been in the same state for years after their graduation.

A photo posted by Njoki wa Mathira on her graduation on December 02, 2022
A photo posted by Njoki wa Mathira on her graduation on December 02, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene was among those who congratulated Njoki on December 02 2023 when she graduated.

"My baby sis did it. She has the power to read and write. So proud of you Njoki Wa Mathira for being a good example to our youth." Charlene wrote.

"Happiest birthday my big sister Charlene Ruto. You are brilliantly growing so strong with a touch of elegance. Your aura and charisma have you out here doing what you do best just being young." Njoki wrote during Charlene’s birthday in January 2023.

Her appointment which will run for three years was made through a gazette notice dated Friday, January 20, and will commence on Monday, January 23, 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (f) of the Kenya Ports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints the aforementioned," read the notice in part.

An elated Njoki accepted the appointment and expressed gratitude to the president, his deputy and Transport CS for believing in her.

"I will greatly take up this role to impact purposeful change and deliver our promises to Kenyans. To all my friends and support system, thank you.

"I am truly grateful to the president, his deputy and the CS for bestowing their trust upon me to deliver in my capacity and in the respective area assigned to me," Njoki shared on Saturday, January 21.

She has been a close friend to the first daughter, accompanying her on several trips outside the country, including in Morocco and Ghana.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online