Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Ngunyi noted that historically, revolutions start in small installments noting that going by the crowds that turned up for the Friday Saba Saba protests is a groundswell.

“Revolutions are started in small instalments - Little by Little. Then they acquire a life of their own. Today, France is burning. In 1789, when the French people asked the Oligarchs to drop the price of bread, they told them: "...If you can not eat bread; eat cake" Ngunyi wrote.

In a subsequent tweet accompanied by a video of protesters who responded to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, Ngunyi noted that he was scared by the crowds and cautioned the president not to be casual.

“This picture SCARED me. It is a groundswell. You cannot buy these multitudes. And you can kill the messenger but not the message. The enemy is not Raila. The enemy is the People. These people have nothing to lose except their chains. Don't be casual.” He added.

Raila celebrates accessing CBD during Saba Saba protests

His comment came after the opposition leader accessed Nairobi CBD after his supporters clashed with the police who had lined up the streets.

“We made a major achievement because we were able to access the CBD even though police tried to stop us,” Odinga said, declaring that “We are unstoppable.”

In previous protests, police managed to keep Odinga and his supporters out of the CBD and yesterday’s development was hailed by the opposition chief who also announced that the protests would continue next week on Wednesday.

“We even got to KICC where they have always blocked us from accessing and we ended up at Central Park which was our destination from Kamukunji.

“After this successful rally, we are going to have another one on Wednesday next week.” He added.