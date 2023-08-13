The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ledama Ole Kina clarifies offer to Mercy Tarus & qualities that he liked

Charles Ouma

The Senator also clarified that a job offer would come with specific terms or an invitation to work on a specific paid role

File image of Narok Senator Ledama Olekina attending a virtual Senate session in traditional attire
File image of Narok Senator Ledama Olekina attending a virtual Senate session in traditional attire

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has clarified his initial offer to Mercy Tarus which was allegedly declined by the young graduate and explained qualities that stood out for him.

Tarus went viral after she expressed her disappointment with the botched Uasin Gishu student airlift program, confronting leaders whose names surfaced in the scandal with the Narok lawmaker inviting her for talks.

"Mercy Tarus, I would like you to work for me… speak your heart …the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk," Senator Ledama stated, with Tarus allegedly declining the offer.

The lawmaker stated that is within Tarus’ rights to respond the way she did, noting that he had not offered her any position as reported by a section of the press.

He clarified that stating that he would like the young graduate to work for him and offering her a position are two different things.

"If indeed the response was from Mercy Tarus, she has a right to respond that way and I respect her sentiments. My position was clear, I said I would like her to work for me! Liking and offering have two different meanings," Ledama said.

Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023
Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023 Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ledama appreciated the young graduate’s bolness and candid nature which he noted, could add value to other staff.

He further clarified that if it got to a point of offering her a job, then there would be structured engagements with specific terms and conditions.

"I like her boldness and candid nature and that can rub positively on other staff. Now when it comes to offering, that would come second with specific terms or an invitation to work on a specific paid role."

The Kabarak University graduate was among hundreds who paid hefty sums of money in the failed airlift program.

READ: Mercy Tarus shares parents' reaction to her lashing out at Uasin Gishu leaders

In her case, her family had taken loans to pay nearly Sh1 million to Uasin Gishu county to facilitate her planned study abroad.

“This is like highway robbery in broad daylight and then they use government protection,” she said without fear of the consequences of her viral speech.

Mercy said she works in a salon during the week and sells porridge on weekends to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

