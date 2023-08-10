The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral

Denis Mwangi

Mercy Tarus went viral after she expressed her disappointment with the botched Uasin Gishu student airlift program, as well as the unemployment rate in the country.

Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina has offered a job to Mercy Tarus, a graduate who spoke up to Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and Senator Jackson Mandago over the botched student airlift program.

Ole Kina said he was inspired by Tarus and would like to engage her in meaningful employment.

The Kabarak University graduate was one of the many students from Uasin Gishu, who had paid money to county government hoping to benefit from a program that took students abroad to access education.

Tarus and her parents had paid nearly Sh1 million through loans and savings from her current job as a hairstylist and selling uji on weekends.

The young lady went viral after she expressed her disappointment with the botched Uasin Gishu student airlift program, as well as the unemployment rate in the country.

"Mercy Tarus, I would like you to work for me… speak your heart …the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk," Senator Ledama said.

Speaking to the media after her address to the county leadership went viral, Mercy explained that her parents were very proud of her courage.

My dad told me he has a soldier in the house. My mom had not seen the video until Tuesday morning. She said I spoke for the youth and should continue,” Taurus said.

In her message to President William Ruto, she urged the head of state to intervene for the residents to get justice.

This government was meant for the hustlers, I saved up money from selling porridge and mandazi, so I could create a better life for myself. Please, Rais, don't be silent, we voted for you, fight for us,” she said.

According to Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, who was the governor when the airlift program was mooted, a delay in payments by parents was the reason the initiative failed.

He explained that following delays in payment of school fees for the already enrolled students, county officials were forced to use money paid by students who were yet to join.

He argued that the university in Finland had threatened to terminate the programme.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

