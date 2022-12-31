Most corrupt ministries in Kenya - EACC report

The National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2021 revealed that the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is the government ministry where one is most likely to encounter corruption and unethical practices, at 42.4%.

This is followed by the Ministry of Health at 19.7%, the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning at 11.7%, the Ministry of Education at 8.3%, and the Ministry of Defense at 7.6%.

Additionally, 21.3% of respondents stated that corruption and unethical practices are present in all government ministries, while 5.6% said that they are not present in any of the ministries.

EACC’s CEO Twalib Mbarak during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

According to EACC, corruption can have detrimental effects on the functioning of a government and the well-being of its citizens.

Corruption often leads to the misallocation of resources, undermine the rule of law, and erodes trust in public institutions.

Among government departments and agencies, the Kenya Police rank first as the place where one is most likely to encounter corruption and unethical practices, at 82.1%.

This is followed by the Registration of Persons at 25.2%, the Immigration Department at 17.3%, the Directorate of Land at 8.5%, the Department of Devolution at 7.9%, the National Land Commission at 6.8%, the Department of Education at 6.7%, and the Kenya Defense Forces at 6.4%.

According to the National Ethics and Corruption Survey Report county health services such as ambulance services, health facilities, and cemeteries are the most likely places to encounter corruption and unethical practices among county government departments, at 18.7%.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak Pulse Live Kenya