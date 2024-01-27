Ndindi Nyoro addresses rivalry with Gachagua as his activities cause jitters in UDA

Nyoro broke his silence at a time when his heightened political activities have raised eyebrows, with jitters in Kenya Kwanza as the clock ticks towards 2027 elections.

A number of Kenya Kwanza politicians have raised issues with his heightened political activities and nationwide tours amid speculation that they are aimed at enhancing his profile as a national leader before declaring interest to replace Gachagua as President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

The MP was in Mwingi West Constituency in the company of area MP Charles Ngusya Nguna at Kiomo Secondary School where they presented a school bus and issued bursaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has traversed the country, attending a series of events and addressing the public in Kitui (January 22), Garsen (January 26), Marsabit (January 13) Kericho (January 20).

The MP also hosted a delegation from Amakuriat Catholic Parish, Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot led by Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee and met with the Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru, and governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

Pulse Live Kenya

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa and his Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale expressed their concerns on the MP’s meeting with the governors whchi happened on Thursday this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndindi Nyoro on succession politics amid push to replace Gachagua

While declaring that he is solidly behind Kenya Kwanza leadership, headed by the President and his Deputy, the Kiharu lawmaker failed to clarify whether he is interested in replacing Gachagua after being fronted by a number of lawmakers.

"We as members of Kenya Kwanza, all of us, have given our President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua total and unconditional support as they lead our nation

"When the two are in front, all of us including me, are the foot soldiers for our leaders. Our work is to support them. We are committed because we have a vision and a plan to take the country's economy forward. After all, if Kenya succeeds, everyone else succeeds and that is why we support our leaders," Nyoro stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyoro did not however tell his backers to tone down on their criticism of the DP and stop backing him to replace Gachagua, at least for now.