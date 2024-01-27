The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ndindi Nyoro addresses rivalry with Gachagua as his activities cause jitters in UDA

Charles Ouma

Ndindi Nyoro speaks at a time when his heightened political activity has caused jitters in UDA

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has addressed his rivalry with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after more than 15 lawmakers fronted him to replace the DP as President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

Nyoro broke his silence at a time when his heightened political activities have raised eyebrows, with jitters in Kenya Kwanza as the clock ticks towards 2027 elections.

A number of Kenya Kwanza politicians have raised issues with his heightened political activities and nationwide tours amid speculation that they are aimed at enhancing his profile as a national leader before declaring interest to replace Gachagua as President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

The MP was in Mwingi West Constituency in the company of area MP Charles Ngusya Nguna at Kiomo Secondary School where they presented a school bus and issued bursaries.

He has traversed the country, attending a series of events and addressing the public in Kitui (January 22), Garsen (January 26), Marsabit (January 13) Kericho (January 20).

READ: Let him be a 1-term DP - UDA lawmakers list why they want Ruto to drop Gachagua

The MP also hosted a delegation from Amakuriat Catholic Parish, Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot led by Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee and met with the Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru, and governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

Governor Stephen Sang, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, with COG chair Anne Waiguru and Homabay governor Gladys Wanga
Governor Stephen Sang, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, with COG chair Anne Waiguru and Homabay governor Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa and his Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale expressed their concerns on the MP’s meeting with the governors whchi happened on Thursday this week.

Ndindi Nyoro on succession politics amid push to replace Gachagua

While declaring that he is solidly behind Kenya Kwanza leadership, headed by the President and his Deputy, the Kiharu lawmaker failed to clarify whether he is interested in replacing Gachagua after being fronted by a number of lawmakers.

"We as members of Kenya Kwanza, all of us, have given our President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua total and unconditional support as they lead our nation

"When the two are in front, all of us including me, are the foot soldiers for our leaders. Our work is to support them. We are committed because we have a vision and a plan to take the country's economy forward. After all, if Kenya succeeds, everyone else succeeds and that is why we support our leaders," Nyoro stated.

Ndindi Nyoro speaking at an event in Tana River County on January 26, 2024
Ndindi Nyoro speaking at an event in Tana River County on January 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Nyoro did not however tell his backers to tone down on their criticism of the DP and stop backing him to replace Gachagua, at least for now.

READ: Gachagua speaks amid plot to replace him with Ndindi Nyoro as Waiguru's name surfaces

His remarks come days after the President prevailed upon his troops to tone down politics and focus on delivering promises made by the Kenya Kwanza administration during campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndindi Nyoro addresses rivalry with Gachagua as his activities cause jitters in UDA

