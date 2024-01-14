The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Let him be a 1-term DP - UDA lawmakers list why they want Ruto to drop Gachagua

Charles Ouma

The leaders listed their reasons, maintaining that going into 2027 election with DP Gachagua as his running mate will be a costly mistake for President William Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

A section of leaders from Mount Kenya region want President William Ruto to drop Rigathi Gachagua as his deputy in the 2027 elections.

Recommended articles

Led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga Member of Parliament Edward Muriu, the leaders outlined several reasons for wanting Ruto to drop Gachagua and pick Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro instead.

According to the leaders, Gachagua should be dropped in 2027 in favour of Nyoro due to disrespect and limited ability to form friends across board.

“Ruto should drop Gachagua so that he can pick somebody who can be able to make friends across the body, somebody who respects people.” The Murang’a Senator declared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Joe Nyutu
Senator Joe Nyutu Pulse Live Kenya

Nyutu added that Gachagua fails to meet the cut of an individual who can be entrusted with leadership, accusing him of disrespect and treating other leaders like trash.

“We do not want somebody who has been talking about the disrespect that former Presirednt Uhuru Kenyatta had while he is actually worse. He thinks that some of us are trash. So we are saying that this is not the kind of person that you can entrust to lead the nation.” Nyutu added.

The leaders cautioned that having Gachagua as his running mate could be a costly mistake for the president as he is better off with Nyoro.

“So we are saying that Ndindi Nyoro is the person who will save the president in 2027.” The Senator added.

ADVERTISEMENT

One-term DP and 2032

The leaders called for Gachagua to only serve his current term and allow Nyoro to be Ruto’s running mate and serve as Deputy President in 2027 should the President win a second term.

“Let each one of them be given an opportunity to serve as DP. Rigathi Gachagua to serve one term and Ndindi Nyoro to serve one term from 2027. In 2032 they can decide what to do” Muriu stated.

READ: Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

The leaders maintain that politicians from Nyeri and Kiambu have received support from across the region and it would be okay for Nyoro who hails from Murang’a to be picked as DP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria also threw his weight behind Nyoro

“We should support the young leaders in Mount Kenya and thus Ndindi Nyoro should not be fought,” Kuria said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past media address in Parliament
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past media address in Parliament Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past media address in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

Rival camps have emerged in UDA, allied to DP Gachagua andt Nyoro who was recently endorsed as Ruto’s successor in 2032 by 15 UDA lawmakers.

The emergence of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga who wield considerable influence among the youth in the region disgruntled by unfulfilled election pledges have also proved to be a challenge.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

EPRA announces new cross-subsidized prices for super petrol & diesel

EPRA announces new cross-subsidized prices for super petrol & diesel

Career highlight that will have Anne Amadi's name inscribed in history books

Career highlight that will have Anne Amadi's name inscribed in history books

Let him be a 1-term DP - UDA lawmakers list why they want Ruto to drop Gachagua

Let him be a 1-term DP - UDA lawmakers list why they want Ruto to drop Gachagua

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

An AI generated image of people using their phones

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried