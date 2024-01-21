Gachagua speaks amid plot to replace him with Ndindi Nyoro as Waiguru's name surfaces

Waiguru who is serving her second and final term is the latest to have her name fronted in the race to replace Gachagua with Mwea MP, Mary Maingi backing her to be Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

DP Gachagua has now alleged a political scheme to divide the Mt Kenya region voting block.

Gachagua who was speaking during the thanksgiving ceremony for golf champion Michael Karanga noted that the schemers will not succeed in their mission and urged leaders from the region to focus on development.

"I urge the leaders to be united and focused. Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and are aware of what is happening.

"Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region. Our relevance in national leadership lies on our unity. We know what disunity and divisive politics did us in 1992 and 1997 elections," Gachagua stated at Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday night.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Different factions have emerged with one backing Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro to be President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027 and another backing DP Gachagua as the political supremo who should be Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

Nyoro was recently endorsed by more than 15 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers.

Led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga Member of Parliament Edward Muriu, the leaders outlined several reasons for wanting Ruto to drop Gachagua and pick Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro instead.

Reasons why Ruto should drop Gachagua

According to the leaders, Gachagua should be dropped in 2027 in favour of Nyoro due to disrespect and limited ability to form friends across board.

“Ruto should drop Gachagua so that he can pick somebody who can be able to make friends across the body, somebody who respects people.” The Murang’a Senator declared.

“We do not want somebody who has been talking about the disrespect that former Presirednt Uhuru Kenyatta had while he is actually worse. He thinks that some of us are trash. So we are saying that this is not the kind of person that you can entrust to lead the nation.” Nyutu added.

The leaders cautioned that having Gachagua as his running mate could be a costly mistake for the president as he is better off with Nyoro.

“So we are saying that Ndindi Nyoro is the person who will save the president in 2027.” The Senator added.