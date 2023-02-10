Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

Havi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Retirement Benefits Authority.

The announcement was made by CS for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, through the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, February 10, 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (f) and 6 (a) of the Retirement Benefits Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the appoints Nelson Havi to be a Member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Retirement Benefits Authority for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th February 2023. The appointment of Abdirahin H. Abdi is revoked," the Notice read.

The former LSK boss has been appointed after Abdirahin H. Abdi's application was revoked, though he had wished to retain the position.

Havi will serve for a period of three years as his appointment takes effect immediately.

Havi has been in the limelight ever since he left the top office in LSK and dived into politics hoping to land the Westlands legislative job.

