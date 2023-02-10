Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) boss Nelson Havi has secured a lucrative job in President William Ruto's government, months after failing to clinch the Westlands Member of Parliament seat.
Nelson Havi vied for the Westlands MP seat under UDA but lost to incumbent Tim Wanyonyi.
Havi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Retirement Benefits Authority.
The announcement was made by CS for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, through the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, February 10, 2023.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (f) and 6 (a) of the Retirement Benefits Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the appoints Nelson Havi to be a Member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Retirement Benefits Authority for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th February 2023. The appointment of Abdirahin H. Abdi is revoked," the Notice read.
The former LSK boss has been appointed after Abdirahin H. Abdi's application was revoked, though he had wished to retain the position.
Havi will serve for a period of three years as his appointment takes effect immediately.
Havi has been in the limelight ever since he left the top office in LSK and dived into politics hoping to land the Westlands legislative job.
Jack Ranguma and 11 other gazetted appointments
- Daniel Rono - KEMSA Board Chair
- Yusuf Chanzu - NHC Board Chair
- Sakwa Bunyasi - Vision 2030 Delivery Board Chair
- James Gathaka Wanyaga - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tana Water Works Development Agency.
- Jack Ranguma - Member and Chairperson of Board of Directors of the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority.
- Cleophas Lagat - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Rivatex East Africa Limited.
- Regina Ndambuki - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency.
- Nasri Sahal - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Northern Water Works Development Agency.
- Lily Ng'ok - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates.
- Hussein Tene Debasso - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Trading Corporation.
- Daniel Rono - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.
- Edick Omondi Anyanga - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
