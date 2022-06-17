Lower your pride - netizens advise Havi after he said 'approach matters'

In an update posted online, Havi had narrated how he waved the fan away because he did not like how the fan approached him.

"Waiting for my breakfast, another one comes over to my table. He is masked up. 'Unanijua?' Honestly, how am I supposed to know you in a mask! 'Mimi ni Kimanthi, Youth Chairman.' 'Ndugu, get out of my sight. Nani alikuchagua?' I wave him away,” Havi narrated.

Earlier, Havi confirmed having indulged a voter who claimed the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president had inspired him to cast a vote in the upcoming elections.

"In comes this gentleman to disturb my peace. Of course, I am tired in the morning! 'You give me a reason to vote' he says. 'You are the People who inspire me' I tell him," Havi recounted.

According to the netizens, Havi would’ve slightly shown interest in Kimanthi as he introduced himself but Havi justified himself stating approach matters in communication.

This statement has caused the netizen to lower expectations of the leader; others went ahead and advised Havi to stop posting if he wants to be an elected servant.

“This isn't something to post if you want to be elected a servant, hapa nayo umechoma, it means you only allow people to approach you when cameras are on, because any of us could have been that Kimanthi guy,” one follower advised.