Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Havi who was running on a United Democratic Alliance ticket expressed contentment in the electoral process noting that the people of Westlands had spoken clearly on who they wanted as their law maker.

The former Law Society of Kenya president congratulated Wanyonyi who was running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket urging him to dispense proper leadership to the people of Westlands.

“Well done Team Havi. We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome. Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well,” Havi said via his social media.

The lawyer finally urged netizens not to waste their time trolling him insisting life had to go on even after the elections.

“Life goes on. Do not waste your time trolling me. Maximize the use of your time on earth before it stops running and you become eternal, dead!” said Havi.

Although Havi has conceded, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to officially announce the winners alongside the votes they have garnered.

The commission has also said the voting and tallying exercise has been transparent and that candidates that have received their results should concede defeat.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter loses to Bernard Kibor

In Nandi Hills constituency, the Constituency Returning Officer has announced UDA's Bernard Kibor the winner of the seat beating his main competitor, Alfred Keter. Kitur garnered 23,503 against Keter's 18,037.

In his victory speech, Kitur said it was time for a change of guard in leadership in the constituency.

