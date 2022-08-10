RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Authors:

Amos Robi

Havi who was running a UDA ticket lost to Tim Wanyonyi who retained the seat on an ODM ticket

Nelson Havi
Nelson Havi

Westlands member of parliament aspirant Nelson has conceded defeat to his main contender in the race Tim Wanyonyi.

Read Also

Havi who was running on a United Democratic Alliance ticket expressed contentment in the electoral process noting that the people of Westlands had spoken clearly on who they wanted as their law maker.

The former Law Society of Kenya president congratulated Wanyonyi who was running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket urging him to dispense proper leadership to the people of Westlands.

“Well done Team Havi. We are the minority in the contest for Westlands. The majority chose Timothy Wanyonyi. They duly deserve him in their wisdom or lack of it. On our part, we are contented with the outcome. Congratulations to you my elder brother, Tim Wanyonyi. Serve well,” Havi said via his social media.

Nelson Havi casting his vote at Hospital Hill Primary School
Nelson Havi casting his vote at Hospital Hill Primary School Nelson Havi casting his vote at Hospital Hill Primary School Pulse Live Kenya

The lawyer finally urged netizens not to waste their time trolling him insisting life had to go on even after the elections.

“Life goes on. Do not waste your time trolling me. Maximize the use of your time on earth before it stops running and you become eternal, dead!” said Havi.

READ: Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

Although Havi has conceded, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to officially announce the winners alongside the votes they have garnered.

The commission has also said the voting and tallying exercise has been transparent and that candidates that have received their results should concede defeat.

Tim Wanyonyi casting his vote
Tim Wanyonyi casting his vote Tim Wanyonyi casting his vote Pulse Live Kenya

In Nandi Hills constituency, the Constituency Returning Officer has announced UDA's Bernard Kibor the winner of the seat beating his main competitor, Alfred Keter. Kitur garnered 23,503 against Keter's 18,037.

In his victory speech, Kitur said it was time for a change of guard in leadership in the constituency.

Alfred Keter
Alfred Keter ece-auto-gen

READ: Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

"We must appreciate Keter for the work that he has done for the last 10 years, but there is a change of leadership. We are going to have a harmonious relationship between the leaders at the county and national government," Kibor stated

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Nelson Havi's message to Tim Wanyonyi after conceding defeat in Westlands

Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

The 5th will not be declared today - Chebukati

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident