NTV's James Smart exposes message from fired CS who reached out after 20 months

Charles Ouma

A number of former CSs are picking up the pieces and attempting to rebuild relationships which went cold when they were enjoying the trappings of power

NTV journalist James Smart has exposed a former Cabinet Secretary who reached out after 20 months.

Smart explained that the former CS in question only reached out after President William Ruto failed to include him in his list of nominees to serve in the Cabinet.

He added that while serving in the cabinet, the individual in question who he did not name had been largely unavailable.

From not responding to communications to being unavailable for media comment, the person in question enjoyed serving in the cabinet until it all ended with the protests that saw President Ruto sack his cabinet.

READ: Moses Kuria gives his verdict on Ruto's new cabinet nominees & what lies ahead

Some were lucky to be re-named when the President started reconstituting his cabinet while others were not lucky as they were left in the cold.

Nonetheless, the journalist wished the former CS well as he embarks on a new path of rebuilding bridges that had been abandoned.

"Received the first 'Hey bro' from former and now fired CS. He has been unavailable for media comment in the last 20 months. I wish him well in the 'Hey' world," tweeted Smart.

A number of former CS s have been outed on social media for allegedly becoming unavailable shortly after they landed government jobs, only to suddenly become readily available and start reaching out after being fired.

City lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir recently opened up on his relationship with former Finance Minister Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.

“Because fear is gone, let me tell you about our dismissed Finance Minister Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u. As Central Bank Governor, he fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Government was going to arrest him on alleged procurement corruption. He came to me. I went to Court & stopped the arrest.” Kipkorir wrote.

READ: Ruto receives overwhelming welcome in Mombasa [Video]

The lawyer also claimed that he met former President Uhuru Kenyatta three times, locally & abroad and managed to convince the president to forgive him, with Prof. Ndungu serving his tenure at CBK in full.

“Then President William Ruto made him Finance Minister. I called him three or four times when Minister. He never picked nor returned my calls but always texted back he is busy! Had he been arrested, his tenure at CBK would have ignominiously ended. He wouldn’t have been made a Minister.

"Yet he forgot all these. I pray that in his next stage in life, he learns appreciation & humility. You can’t be too busy for those that have held your hand!” Added the lawyer.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

