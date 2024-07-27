The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moses Kuria gives his verdict on Ruto's new cabinet nominees & what lies ahead

Charles Ouma

Kuria breaks his silence after missing out in Ruto's newly-reconstituted cabinet nominees

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during a past interview with Kameme FM
Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during a past interview with Kameme FM

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has expressed concerns over the ability of President William Ruto’s new cabinet secretary nominees to deliver.

While commenting on the matter for the first time during a burial in Makueni County on Friday, Kuria expressed his doubts especially o=ver nominee plucked from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party led by Raila Odinga.

Kuria opined that most are clueless on how to proceed and volunteered to give the newly-nominated Cabinet secretaries a manual on how to execute their roles.

“Yesterday I saw people nominated to cabinet positions. It is a good thing. I will give you a manual on how you will start and complete,” Kuria noted, expressing his doubts.

READ: Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

He added that the many achievements made during his tenure came with its fair share of challenges.

“You know, while in government, there are several things that we achieved, but there are also others that posed a big challenge,” Kuria remarked.

President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya
Delving into the competence of the nominees, Kuria opined that the real test will be how fast they will hit the ground running and provide solutions to a myriad of challenges facing the Kenya Kwanza administration.

READ: How Ruto shook Kenya's political scene triggering fallouts & new formations

He noted that the country's debt, unemployment, high cost of living, corruption in government, challenges facing the hustler fund and problems within the mining sector are among the critical challenges that the CS nominees will be expected to provide lasting solutions to once appointed.

“Over 12 million people took hustler fund and have refused to repay. We were defeated to find a solution to the problem only for the head of state to nominate Oparanya to solve the problem facing the hustler fund,” Kuria remarked.

"Even in the coffee sector, we have a problem because cooperatives have refused to pay farmers, while in government, we tried to follow up on the matter but our efforts hit the rocks, now I believe Oparanya will help us solve the problem." He added.

President William Ruto earlier this week raided the opposition, appointing several ODM Party officials to his cabinet.

READ: Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

John Mbadi (ODM Chairman), Wycliffe Oparanya (ODM deputy party leader), Ali Hassan Joho (ODM deputy party leader), and Opiyo Wandayi (Minority Leader in National Assembly) were all nominated to critical Cabinet roles has been interpreted by some as a strategic move to create a coalition with ODM.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
The move was meet with opposition from Kenyans and civil society groups and also triggered a falllout in Azimio la Umoja coalition party.

