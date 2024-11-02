Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

With the rising demand for cosmetic procedures that has seen those in need of these services troop abroad, Omnicare saw an opportunity and set up shop in Kenya and promised to employ cutting-edge technology with skilled surgeons delivering safe and effective procedures

“Our skilled surgeons and medical professionals employ cutting-edge techniques and technologies to deliver safe, effective, and personalized treatment plans,” reads an excerpt from its social media account.

Celebrities trooped to the cosmetic clinic with their photos posted on Body by Design's social media pages, making it even more popular and growing its stature as the go-to-place for cosmetic procedures in the country and the region at large.

Body by Design list of services

Services offered include:

Hybrid Tummy Tuck

Liposuction 350

Arms Reduction

Brazillian Butt Lift

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

Breast Reduction

Keloids removal

Vaginal rejuvenation

Dermal fillers

Bariatric procedures

Weight loss injections and procedures

With catchy advertisements on social media, Body by Design promised its clients a chance to 'redesign' their bodies through the long list of cosmetic procedures offered.

Promising its clients that they will restore their youth, the clinic offered vaginal rejuvenation starting from Sh20000 as seen in a post on its social media platform.

With celebrities among its clientele, Body by Design took the country by storm with those who could afford and in need of the services offered queueing up.

A look at its social media pages shows various celebrities during visits to the cosmetic clinic.

Claims of botched cosmetic procedures

Its existence was marked with a mix of success stories as shared on its social media platforms as well as claims of failed cosmetic procedures that allegedly led to fatalities, triggering public outcry

The sudden death of Lucy Ng’ang’a after what is reported to be a botched procedure at the facility marked a significant turning point in its operations.

Her sudden death has sparked a wave of public outrage, with prominent figures and celebrities expressing their shock and anger on social media.

Celebrities and prominent figures including Mike Sonko, Betty Kyallo and Wanjiku Stephens, have demanded answers, asserting this is not the first time Omnicare has faced scrutiny for its practices.

"It is all over social media—people accusing this entity of botched cosmetic surgeries. Where is KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) (KMPDC? Let them investigate these claims and provide clarity to the public,” Sonko said.

KMPDC closes Body by Design

After the outrage on social media, KMPDC finally swung into action, closing the facility for three significant violations:

Operating Without Proper Licensing: The clinic was found to be operating illegally as a health facility without the necessary license, breaching section 15 (1) of CAP 253.

Employment of Unlicensed Practitioners: Investigators discovered that Omnicare Medical was employing medical practitioners without valid licenses, in violation of section 22 (4).

Failure to Meet Required Health Standards: The facility reportedly failed to adhere to mandated health standards for medical establishments, posing risks to public safety.

While the facility is expected to remain closed until it can prove compliance and obtain a formal reinstatement from the Council, it is baffling how it opened its doors and operated in the first place in light of the same grounds for which it was closed.